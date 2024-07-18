Bharat Bijlee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Trent Ltd and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2024. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Trent Ltd and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bharat Bijlee Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 4760.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4796 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 7.82% to Rs 143.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 1042.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14058 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd shed 5.88% to Rs 5314.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41081 shares in the past one month.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd corrected 5.57% to Rs 689.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

