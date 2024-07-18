Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 118.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 118.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.57% to Rs.1,227.35. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 1595.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.31% to Rs.95.40. Volumes stood at 397.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 27.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.48% to Rs.1,553.00. Volumes stood at 3.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 6.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73639 shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.1,405.00. Volumes stood at 49721 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 33.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.25% to Rs.907.55. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

