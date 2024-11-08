Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 32.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 394.08 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 32.63% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 394.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 419.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales394.08419.82 -6 OPM %5.519.17 -PBDT30.2140.43 -25 PBT25.2836.94 -32 NP18.7927.89 -33
