Putin praises India as a natural ally, highlights growing partnership

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Indias status as a natural ally and partner, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations. Addressing the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin lauded Indias impressive economic growth, noting its 7.4% annual GDP rate.

The Russian leader emphasized the historical bond between the two countries, tracing it back to the Soviet Unions support during Indias independence. This shared history, he argued, has fostered a unique level of trust and cooperation.

Putin also acknowledged Indias growing global influence, stating that the country deserves a place among the worlds superpowers. He pointed to the expanding collaboration in various sectors, including security, defense, and economic development.

 

The Russian Presidents comments underscore the strategic importance of the India-Russia partnership in the evolving global geopolitical landscape.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

