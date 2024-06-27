Bharat Ekansh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 177.27% to Rs 0.61 crore

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Bharat Ekansh reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 177.27% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.610.220.611.16-1.64-127.270-31.90-0.01-0.280-0.37-0.01-0.280-0.37-0.01-0.310-0.38