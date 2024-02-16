Bharat Forge Ltd soars 1.14%

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1123.1, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.23% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1123.1, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Bharat Forge Ltd has dropped around 6.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19981.7, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

