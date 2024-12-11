Bharat Global Developers wins order of Rs 650 cr from Tata Agro & Consumer Products

Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) announced that its Agro Division has secured a prestigious annual supply contract worth Rs 650 crore with TATA Agro & Consumer Products.
Under this agreement, BGDL will supply a range of premium agricultural commodities, including tea leaves, coffee beans, organic pulses, coconuts, groundnuts, mustard and sesame seeds, as well as premium dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, nutmeg, and walnuts. The supply will be executed throughout the year in a phased manner, ensuring timely delivery to Tata Agro.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content