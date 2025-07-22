Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 730.05, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 9.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.05, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost around 8.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56952.75, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.78 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 733.5, down 2.62% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd jumped 11.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 9.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

Tata Communications collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Tata Communications collaborates with Amazon Web Services

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon