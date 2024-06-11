Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 608.5, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

The PE of the stock is 4.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

