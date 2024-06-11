Business Standard
Tata Motors-DVR spurts 1.25%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 662.85, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.24% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 71.84% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Tata Motors-DVR is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 662.85, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Tata Motors-DVR has gained around 2.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has gained around 12.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25022.65, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

