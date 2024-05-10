Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 2.18% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.42% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.4% today to trade at Rs 618.35. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.17% to quote at 27776.47. The index is down 2.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.93% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 49.4 % over last one year compared to the 17.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 2.18% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.42% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 687.65 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 331.5 on 26 Oct 2023.

