Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 435.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 327.87 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 435.67% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 327.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales327.87262.87 25 OPM %14.274.90 -PBDT52.2416.34 220 PBT45.819.90 363 NP32.146.00 436
