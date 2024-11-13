Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 168.58 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 42.86% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 168.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales168.58137.01 23 OPM %13.4712.02 -PBDT25.6116.11 59 PBT17.437.96 119 NP17.4012.18 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content