Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints gains after Q1 PAT rises 59% QoQ to Rs 1,100 cr

Asian Paints gains after Q1 PAT rises 59% QoQ to Rs 1,100 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Asian Paints advanced 1.81% to Rs 2,401.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.9% to Rs 1,099.77 crore on 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,938.55 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue declined 6% and 0.35%, respectively in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.9% YoY to Rs 1,508.7 crore in Q1 June 2025.

PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income) (before share in profit of associates) decreased by 4.1% to Rs 1,625.0 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,693.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

PBDIT Margin slipped to 18.2% in Q1 June 2025 compared with 18.9% in same quarter last year.

International business sales increased 8.4% to Rs 736.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 679.1 crore in Q1 FY25, on the back of growth in Asian markets, UAE & Egypt. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 17.5%. PBT was Rs 38.0 crore as against Rs 6.5 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty above 24,800; SMIDs gain; RIL, L&T, Asian Paints up 2%

indigo airlines, indigo

Singapore tourism board partners with IndiGo to boost India travel

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Chidambaram for 'clean chit' to Pakistan in Pahalgam attack

Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition

trading

These 2 Mukul Agrawal portfolio stocks zoom up to 20%. Do you own?

Bath and fittings business sales were at Rs 88.7 crore (down 5.1% YoY) while Kitchen business sales stood at Rs 98.1 crore (down 2.3% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q1 FY26, sales at White Teak dropped 31.9% to 20.2 crore from Rs 29.7 crore. Sales at Weatherseal increased 32.2% to Rs 15.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 11.5 crore in Q1 FY25.

Under Industrial business, APPPG (Asian Paints PPG) sales were at Rs 307.4 crore in Q1 June 2025, up 4.8% compared with Rs 293.2 crore in Q1 June 2024. PPGAP (PPG Asian Paints) sales stood at Rs 574.5 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11.1%.

Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, The paint industry experienced a slight uptick this quarter, driven by marginally improved demand from urban centres, despite monsoons slowing the momentum in June. Our revenues for the coatings business in India were 0.2% lower than last year.

Domestic decorative paints business did relatively better compared to the earlier quarters, registering a volume growth of 3.9% and a revenue decline of 1.2%. The revenues from the industrial coatings business grew by 8.8%, on the back of good performance in auto & protective coating segments. The operating margins for the quarter were marginally lower on a year on year basis on account of higher sales and marketing investments.

The home dor business was slow due to subdued retail consumption however the retail chain of beautiful homes stores did well. On the international front, the portfolio delivered a strong performance with a revenue growth of 11.1% on a like-to-like basis (20.4% in constant currency terms), with all key markets in the Middle East and South Asia performing well.

Confident in the long-term growth potential of home dor and paints industry, we continue to drive innovation and strengthen our brand saliency as we navigate the current demand challenges.

Asian Paints, established in 1942, is the largest listed company in India's decorative paints segment. It ranked among the top eight decorative coatings companies in the world. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, and distributing paints, coatings, and products related to home dor and bath fittings and providing related services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KEC Intl Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 125 cr

KEC Intl Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 125 cr

SBI Card slips after Q1 profit decline

SBI Card slips after Q1 profit decline

Craftsman Automation Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Craftsman Automation Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aeroflex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aeroflex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentRajasthan JET Result 2025International Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon