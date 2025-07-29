Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Craftsman Automation Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Craftsman Automation Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Craftsman Automation's consolidated net profit jumped 30.85% to Rs 69.6 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 53.19 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 54.97% year on year to Rs 1,784 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 93.71 crore in Q1 FY26, up 16.10% from Rs 80.71 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 56.87% to Rs 1,687.23 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2025. Th cost of sales and services was at Rs 1,028.3 crore (up 61.07% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 144.38 crore (up 95.55% YoY) during the quarter.

 

The company's revenue from Powertrain stood at Rs 496.41 crore (up 19.23% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 1,071.28 crore (up 102.82% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 216.31 crore (up 4.65% YoY) in Q1 FY26.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 23.03% to Rs 39.74 crore on 21.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,043.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive powertrain and others, automotive aluminum products, and industrial and engineering.

Shares of Craftsman Automation declined 1.22% to Rs 6,146.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

