Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.39% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.39% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.313.27 62 OPM %6.7812.23 -PBDT0.200.20 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0
