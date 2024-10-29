Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 22.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 152.19 croreNet profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 22.86% to Rs 18.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 152.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales152.19159.09 -4 OPM %22.1426.17 -PBDT30.9838.26 -19 PBT25.5332.93 -22 NP18.8624.45 -23
