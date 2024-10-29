Interarch Building Products standalone net profit rises 36.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 323.28 croreNet profit of Interarch Building Products rose 36.17% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 323.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 297.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales323.28297.82 9 OPM %7.816.44 -PBDT29.7622.24 34 PBT27.4420.26 35 NP20.6715.18 36
