Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 434.34 crore

Net Loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 434.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 402.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.434.34402.457.252.996.85-3.23-25.16-31.95-29.79-26.39

