Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 434.34 croreNet Loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 434.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 402.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales434.34402.45 8 OPM %7.252.99 -PBDT6.85-3.23 LP PBT-25.16-31.95 21 NP-29.79-26.39 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:06 PM IST