Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.42% to Rs 37599.10 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 7467.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8345.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 149982.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139144.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bharti Airtel declined 31.08% to Rs 2071.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3005.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 37599.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36009.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.