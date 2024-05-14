Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 56.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 23.49 crore
Net profit of Sintercom India rose 56.67% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 87.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.4919.68 19 87.7182.21 7 OPM %16.4317.07 -16.5713.78 - PBDT2.882.49 16 10.518.15 29 PBT0.590.50 18 1.870.26 619 NP0.470.30 57 1.15-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sintercom India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Leading Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Company standalone net profit declines 21.82% in the March 2024 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 214.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Venmax Drugs &amp; Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market gains 0.3%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon