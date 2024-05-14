Sales rise 112.64% to Rs 1.85 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 4.13% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.06% to Rs 4.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company declined 21.82% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.64% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.850.874.973.6091.3591.9590.9594.440.720.763.063.000.710.743.012.950.430.552.092.18