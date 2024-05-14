Business Standard
Leading Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Company standalone net profit declines 21.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 112.64% to Rs 1.85 crore
Net profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company declined 21.82% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.64% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.13% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.06% to Rs 4.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.850.87 113 4.973.60 38 OPM %91.3591.95 -90.9594.44 - PBDT0.720.76 -5 3.063.00 2 PBT0.710.74 -4 3.012.95 2 NP0.430.55 -22 2.092.18 -4
First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

