Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel, Hexacom gain as Airtel acquires 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks

Bharti Airtel, Hexacom gain as Airtel acquires 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bharti Hexacom rose 1.49%, while parent company Bharti Airtel climbed 0.43% on Tuesday after announcing a strategic spectrum acquisition deal with Adani Data Networks (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom, have signed definitive agreements to acquire the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band from ADNL. The acquisition spans six key telecom circles: Gujarat and Mumbai (100 MHz each), and Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz each).

Bharti Airtel stated that the completion of the transaction is contingent on standard closing conditions, including statutory approvals.

Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India, which comprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It offers services under the brand Airtel. Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

 

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka though its associate entities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares climb for 4th day

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares climb for 4th day

Maharashtra Scooters fixes record date for final dividend and special dividend

Maharashtra Scooters fixes record date for final dividend and special dividend

Tata Communications to dilute its stake in NetFoundry Inc.

Tata Communications to dilute its stake in NetFoundry Inc.

HUDCO board approves issuance of NCDs amounting to Rs 2,430 crore

HUDCO board approves issuance of NCDs amounting to Rs 2,430 crore

Choice Intl hits record high after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Choice Intl hits record high after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon