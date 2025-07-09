Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson for rollout of Fixed Wireless Access services in India

Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson for rollout of Fixed Wireless Access services in India

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have deepened their long-standing relationship with a new agreement to support Bharti Airtel's rollout of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India with its core network portfolio. The deployment will enhance Airtel core capability and capacity for Fixed Wire less Access, thereby elevating the customer experience for Airtel FWA users.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson is introducing a new platform which will support higher capacity with a smaller footprint and better total cost of ownership. The solution builds on the previously an nounced dual-mode 5G Core solution deal between Ericsson and Airtel for 5G packet core which cre ated a unified and future-ready network infrastructure, underpinning Airtel's journey to 5G Standalone (SA).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with Zentiva

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with Zentiva

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

Fischer Medical Ventures acquires mixed-use property in Malacca, Malaysia

Fischer Medical Ventures acquires mixed-use property in Malacca, Malaysia

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Shift in hedging behavior reflects anticipation of prolonged dollar weakness: BoE's FSR

Shift in hedging behavior reflects anticipation of prolonged dollar weakness: BoE's FSR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon