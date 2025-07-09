Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage have jointly announced the signing of a Binding Term Sheet to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company (SECPL), a Pune-based transformer component manufacturer with a legacy spanning over six decades.

The acquisition is being executed via a complete buyout from a German Multinational. The current promoters for several years have contributed to elevating the company's technical capabilities and global reach.

This transaction brings together two of India's fastest-growing high-voltage equipment players Quality Power, a specialist in High Voltage Power Products and Power Quality solutions, and Yash Highvoltage, a global supplier of condenser-graded bushingsto collaborate on scaling a trusted domestic brand with an international footprint.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

