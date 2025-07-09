Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with Zentiva

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

For commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol

Lupin (Lupin) and Zentiva Group (Zentiva), a pan-European pharmaceutical company, have entered into a license and supply agreement for commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol, across multiple markets globally.

This strategic alliance aims to accelerate the availability of high-quality, cost-effective biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol to patients worldwide.

Lupin will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the product within the agreed territories. Zentiva will oversee commercialization activities outside USA and Canada, predominantly in Europe and CIS markets, where it will leverage its extensive European commercial infrastructure and regulatory expertise. Lupin will undertake commercialization in the remaining regions, including USA and Canada.

 

Both parties will invest in the development of the new biosimilar. Lupin will receive an initial payment of USD 10 million upon execution of the agreement and total development and regulatory milestone payments up to USD 50 million. The profits from the defined markets will be shared between the two companies.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

