Bharti Airtel uses its mid-band spectrum to meet demand on its 5G network

Bharti Airtel announced that it has started re-farming its existing mid-band spectrum to accommodate the growing traffic demand on its 5G network. With more customers moving to the 5G network, Airtel is re-farming its mid-band spectrum to expand 5G services on its 1800, 2100, 2300 MHz bands across the country.

As a result of the use of the mid-band spectrum, customers can enjoy enhanced browsing speeds in addition to improved indoor coverage. As data demand grows, Airtel is re-farming its existing spectrum at a faster pace to provide its customers with a brilliant 5G experience.