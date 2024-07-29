Business Standard
Bharti Airtel uses its mid-band spectrum to meet demand on its 5G network

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced that it has started re-farming its existing mid-band spectrum to accommodate the growing traffic demand on its 5G network. With more customers moving to the 5G network, Airtel is re-farming its mid-band spectrum to expand 5G services on its 1800, 2100, 2300 MHz bands across the country.
As a result of the use of the mid-band spectrum, customers can enjoy enhanced browsing speeds in addition to improved indoor coverage. As data demand grows, Airtel is re-farming its existing spectrum at a faster pace to provide its customers with a brilliant 5G experience.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

