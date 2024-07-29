Business Standard
Sterlite Technologies introduces optical connectivity portfolio for US market

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies (STL) announced the expansion of its Optical Networking capability with the addition of its Optical Connectivity portfolio in the US market.
This move marks a pivotal step in delivering robust, integrated optical capabilities tailored to the US customers for their FTTx needs. Armed with the ability to deliver both advanced optical fiber cable and optical connectivity products, the company aims to strategically serve its customer base of nearly 50 in the US region. STL's Optical Connectivity portfolio, designed with the ethos of a deep understanding of networking needs, ease of installation and future-readiness, will enable its customers to Connect with Confidence and be at the leading edge of design excellence in deployments.
With this integrated capability and a team of 200 STLers at its North American headquarters in South Carolina, STL is bringing its commitment to connect America to life.
STL's Optical Connectivity products enhance fiber connectivity to the premise level with scalable, easy-to install solutions that accelerate deployment. Engineered with keeping customers in mind, they are tested for US customers and designed for easy installation, maintenance, and operation. These solutions are future ready and suitable to adapt to tomorrow's technological advancements. Some of these solutions include:
OptoBlaze, Multiport Service Terminal, and OptoBolt pre-connectorized drop cables - already deployed by US providers like Lumos Networks and Archtop Fiber. They enhance network modularity, reduce installation time, and lower connection costs
OptoPull - a pullable field-installed pre-connectorized drop cable
OptoPod - a flexible multiport service terminal that is a pre-onnectorized plug-and-play solution tailored for fast and easy network connections in space-constrained environments

OptoPed - a performance-enhancing distribution system with Optical Pedestals designed and tested to withstand the harshest environmental conditions.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

