Bhartiya International standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 202.71 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 50.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 202.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.24% to Rs 21.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.60% to Rs 856.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 660.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales202.71146.68 38 856.57660.95 30 OPM %7.369.41 -9.3510.74 - PBDT5.283.78 40 40.5534.37 18 PBT2.771.18 135 29.9823.89 25 NP1.501.00 50 21.1517.59 20

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

