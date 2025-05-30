Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88666.67% to Rs 26.63 croreNet loss of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88666.67% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.84% to Rs 101.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.630.03 88667 101.8367.96 50 OPM %1.28-1766.67 --0.40-1.69 - PBDT0.540.10 440 3.291.38 138 PBT0.470.03 1467 3.021.14 165 NP-0.890 0 0.490.29 69
