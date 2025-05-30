Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 88666.67% to Rs 26.63 crore

Net loss of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88666.67% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.84% to Rs 101.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.630.03 88667 101.8367.96 50 OPM %1.28-1766.67 --0.40-1.69 - PBDT0.540.10 440 3.291.38 138 PBT0.470.03 1467 3.021.14 165 NP-0.890 0 0.490.29 69

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

