Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.21% to Rs 1.04 croreNet Loss of Glittek Granites reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.21% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.041.97 -47 OPM %-253.85-1.02 -PBDT-3.02-0.47 -543 PBT-3.06-0.66 -364 NP-3.15-0.48 -556
