Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 32.24 croreNet profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals declined 0.63% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.2429.55 9 OPM %16.5917.87 -PBDT4.984.82 3 PBT4.554.41 3 NP3.173.19 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content