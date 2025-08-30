Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL acquires technology from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

BHEL acquires technology from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a License Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a research laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The agreement pertains to transfer of technology for manufacture of Fused Silica Radar Domes by Cold Isostatic Pressing and Sintering Route.

DMRL, with its proven expertise in high temperature alloys and advanced ceramics, has transferred this critical technology to BHEL.

The Fused Silica Radar Domes Technology acquired from DMRL shall help BHEL to indigenously manufacture radar domes - a key component for seeker-based guidance in India's missile programmes - strengthening India's self-reliance in strategic defence systems.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kernex Microsystems consortium receives LoA from DFCCI, New Delhi

Kernex Microsystems consortium receives LoA from DFCCI, New Delhi

Kirloskar Industries CFO Anandh Baheti resigns

Kirloskar Industries CFO Anandh Baheti resigns

GTV Engineering receives Rs 17-cr LoI from domestic client

GTV Engineering receives Rs 17-cr LoI from domestic client

Trishakti Industries bags work order from Tata Steel

Trishakti Industries bags work order from Tata Steel

Colab Platforms launches dedicated esports platform 'www.colabesports.in'

Colab Platforms launches dedicated esports platform 'www.colabesports.in'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon