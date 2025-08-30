Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kirloskar Industries CFO Anandh Baheti resigns

Kirloskar Industries CFO Anandh Baheti resigns

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Kirloskar Industries said that Anandh Baheti has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial person (KMP) of the company and its subsidiary, effective 29 August 2025, citing personal reasons.

Kirloskar Industries is engaged in the businesses of iron castings, investments in securities and properties, wind power generation, and real estate. The company owns land, buildings, apartments, and offices in Pune, New Delhi, and Jaipur, most of which are leased or licensed to group companies and other entities.

The company reported a 44.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore and a 9.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,705.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Shares of Kirloskar Industries declined 1.79% to close at Rs 3,697.35 on Friday, 29 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

