Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit rises 6.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 24.51 croreNet profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power rose 6.80% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.5125.08 -2 OPM %73.6478.31 -PBDT18.9020.25 -7 PBT17.8318.89 -6 NP17.2816.18 7
