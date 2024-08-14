Shivansh Finserve reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreShivansh Finserve reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.100 0 OPM %-60.000 -PBDT0.01-0.07 LP PBT0-0.08 100 NP0-0.08 100
