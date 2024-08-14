Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 180.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 569.75 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 180.07% to Rs 53.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 569.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.569.75430.4518.9516.3894.9950.4571.7525.9653.4119.07