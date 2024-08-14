Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 180.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 569.75 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 180.07% to Rs 53.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 569.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales569.75430.45 32 OPM %18.9516.38 -PBDT94.9950.45 88 PBT71.7525.96 176 NP53.4119.07 180
