Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 2.10 croreNet loss of Bihariji Ispat Udyog reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.103.90 -46 OPM %69.0543.08 -PBDT0.370.24 54 PBT0.240.10 140 NP-0.020.08 PL
