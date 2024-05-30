Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 88.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 60.81 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 8.62% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 233.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 229.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 88.74% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 60.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.