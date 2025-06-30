Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) through its various stepdown subsidiaries, has operationalized an aggregate 1,011.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 15,539.9 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 1.04 a.m. on 30 June 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 01 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

