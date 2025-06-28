Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA for U.S. facility

Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA for U.S. facility

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Granules India announced that its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA, has received one observation in Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the facility from 23 June to 27 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. addressed and resolved the observation during the inspection.

The official announcement was made on 27 June 2025, after market hours.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose by 17.3% to Rs 152.03 crore, on a 2.4% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,196.82 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.03% to settle at Rs 497.30 on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy surpasses 15,000 MW milestone

Adani Green Energy surpasses 15,000 MW milestone

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Godrej Properties acquires 43 acres of land in Panipat

Godrej Properties acquires 43 acres of land in Panipat

Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon