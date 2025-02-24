Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics launches YESINTEK

Biocon Biologics launches YESINTEK

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Used in treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced that YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) is now available to patients in the United States, and is one of the first Stelara (ustekinumab) biosimilar market entrants in the country.

YESINTEK is approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, increasing patient access to more cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of common chronic autoimmune diseases. YESINTEK will be available in all the same formulations currently provided by Stelara. The available presentations are 45 mg/0.5 mL PFS, 90 mg/mL PFS, 45 mg/0.5 mL vial, and 130 mg/26 mL vial.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail & Engineering enters into strategic MoU with Nevomo

Texmaco Rail & Engineering enters into strategic MoU with Nevomo

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies accelerates to 8% y-o-y during Q3:2024-25

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies accelerates to 8% y-o-y during Q3:2024-25

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon