Monday, February 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies accelerates to 8% y-o-y during Q3:2024-25

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies accelerates to 8% y-o-y during Q3:2024-25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest update that sales of listed private non-financial companies increased by 8.0 per cent (y-o-y) during Q3:2024-25 as compared with 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 5.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,675 listed private manufacturing companies improved to 7.7 per cent during Q3:2024-25 from 3.3 per cent during the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, chemicals, food products and electrical machinery industries; sales revenue of petroleum, iron and steel, and cement industries, however, contracted on an annual basis. The central bank noted that Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 6.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales in Q3 from 3.2 per cent a year ago. Non-IT services companies recorded 11.5 per cent sales growth (y-o-y) during Q3:2024-25 over and above 12.9 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the December 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon