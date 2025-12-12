Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.37%

Investors also digested data that showed Japan's industrial output grew slightly more than initially estimated in October.
The Nikkei average jumped 1.37 percent to 50,836.55 ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest-rate decision due next week.
The broader Topix index surged 1.98 percent to 3,423.83. Shares of technology investor SoftBank climbed 3.9 percent while semiconductor industry supplier Advantest fell 1.2 percent and Tokyo Electron tumbled 3.4 percent after Oracle's disappointing results.
