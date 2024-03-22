Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.83%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.25, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.34% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 59.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.25, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 7.25% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18582.6, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 255.75, up 1.81% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 22.34% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 59.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd up for fifth session

Barometers turn range bound; pharma shares advance

Biocon gains after subsidiary secures 'Yesafili' entry into Canadian market

Nifty above 22,400 level, media shares slip

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 2.46%, rises for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon