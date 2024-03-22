Sensex (    %)
                             
Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.25, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 169.13% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.25, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Welspun Corp Ltd has slipped around 5.23% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.89 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 25.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

