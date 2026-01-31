Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 2158.74 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation rose 69.16% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 2158.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2256.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2158.742256.6513.5510.99246.38180.40113.8641.3452.7631.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News