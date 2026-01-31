Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 2158.74 croreNet profit of Birla Corporation rose 69.16% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 2158.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2256.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2158.742256.65 -4 OPM %13.5510.99 -PBDT246.38180.40 37 PBT113.8641.34 175 NP52.7631.19 69
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST