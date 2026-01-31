Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 548.56 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 50.44% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 548.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 799.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.548.56799.294.7415.87122.48210.59103.18192.8972.92147.13

