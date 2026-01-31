Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 548.56 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 50.44% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 548.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 799.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales548.56799.29 -31 OPM %4.7415.87 -PBDT122.48210.59 -42 PBT103.18192.89 -47 NP72.92147.13 -50
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST