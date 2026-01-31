Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 0.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 800.68 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 0.83% to Rs 44.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 800.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 838.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.800.68838.8713.9313.9795.6297.1458.3759.8744.4144.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News