Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 03:51 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 0.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 0.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 800.68 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 0.83% to Rs 44.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 800.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 838.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales800.68838.87 -5 OPM %13.9313.97 -PBDT95.6297.14 -2 PBT58.3759.87 -3 NP44.4144.78 -1

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

