Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.51% to Rs 508.74 crore

Net Loss of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.51% to Rs 508.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 568.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.508.74568.517.427.1834.4437.084.517.41-3.53-4.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News